Kuka AG Q3 EBIT, Orders Surge; Raises FY22 Sales, Order View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kuka AG (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK), a German manufacturer of industrial robots and solutions for factory automation, reported Thursday that its third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT, a key earnings metric, surged to 32.3 million euros from last year's 11.7 million euros.

EBIT margin rose to 3.1 percent from 1.4 percent last year.

Sales revenues climbed 24.5 percent to 1.03 billion euros from 829.8 million euros a year ago.

Orders received by the Group rose 41 percent to 1.14 billion euros from prior year's 808.9 million euros. The company said all KUKA divisions posted double-digit growth in orders received and sales.

Further, KUKA said it has raised guidance for 2022 for orders received and sales revenues.

Order intake is now expected above 3.90 billion euros for the year, more than 10 percent above previous year's figure,) and Sales Revenues are now expected above 3.60 billion euros, more than 10 percent above previous year's figure.

Meanwhile, the company confirmed its outlook relating to the EBIT margin at around 3 percent, and the Earnings after Taxes. The company said the global supply bottlenecks, price increases and other uncertainties lead to a difficult business environment.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com