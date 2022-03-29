|
Kuka Turns To Profit In FY21, Order Climb; Proposes Dividend - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Kuka AG (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK), a German manufacturer of industrial robots and solutions for factory automation, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 earnings after taxes were 49.4 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 94.6 million euros.
EBIT was 61.8 million euros, compared to prior year's negative 113.2 million euros. The EBIT margin was 1.9 percent, compared to negative 4.4 percent a year ago.
The company said global supply bottlenecks and increased material and logistics costs slowed down the positive development, especially in the second half of the year.
Sales revenues grew 27.7 percent to 3.29 billion euros from 2.57 billion euros last year with record increases as well as growth in all divisions.
Orders received increased 27.7 percent to around 3.6 billion euros from 2.8 billion euros a year ago.
Further, the company said its management board recommended payment of a dividend of 0.11 euro per share.
