Kuke Music Recording Catalogue Wins Coveted 2023 International Classical Music Awards in Two Categories

BEIJING, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuke Music Holding Limited ("Kuke" or the "Company") (NYSE: KUKE), a leading classical music service platform in China with 3 million audio and video music tracks, announced that the Company's representing recording catalogue has won the coveted 2023 International Classical Music Awards ("ICMA") in two categories – of Solo Instrument and Video Opera. Kuke's long-term global strategic partner, Naxos, won Label of the Year. In addition, famed pianist Alessandro Marangoni, who has no fewer than 20 recordings on the Naxos label, received this year's Special Achievement Award for his monumental cycle of Gioachino Rossini's complete 14-volume Péchés de vieillesse, recorded on 13 albums. These award-winning recordings, via Kuke Music, are currently available to over 800 universities, libraries, institutions and schools in China.

ICMA represents the benchmark for high quality recordings and the recognition of the value of the recording catalogue. Its jury consists of music professionals from the industry's most influential specialist publications and broadcasters, such as Andante, Crescendo, Pizzicato, Scherzo, Deutsche Welle (DW), MDR Klassik, among others. Winners for 2023 were chosen from a total of 391 nominations.

Separately, one of Kuke Music's distribution labels' recordings, won a 2023 Grammy Awards for Best Choral Performance. 7 other recordings from 4 labels in Kuke's extensive catalog have been nominated for 2023's BBC Music Magazine Awards in multiple categories. As award season for classical music gradually unveils, Kuke Music's distributing catalogue shows another promising year.

Mr. He Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Kuke Music Holding Limited, commented, "We congratulate our partners, labels and their artists on what is turning out to be a truly record awards season. We are proud of our team's achievements, as these prestigious awards serve as a further validation of the high quality catalog we have built. As success breeds more success, we will look to leverage the power and instant recognition of these honors for the artists we license as a springboard to further enhance our leadership position and the excellence of our high quality classical music catalog, which ultimately builds value for our company and all shareholders."

About Kuke Music Holding Limited

Kuke is a leading classical music service platform in China encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to music learning services, with approximately 3 million audio and video music tracks. By collaborating with its strategic global business partner Naxos, the largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier labels and record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in international copyrighted classical music content, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing services to various online music platforms, and classical music subscription services to over 800 universities, libraries and other institutions across China. In addition, it has hosted Beijing Music Festival ("BMF"), the most renowned music festival in China, for 24 consecutive years. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary smart music learning solutions, Kuke aims to democratize music learning via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning in China. For more information about Kuke, please visit https://ir.kuke.com/

