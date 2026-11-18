Kulicke & Soffa Industries Aktie
WKN: 854118 / ISIN: US5012421013
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18.11.2026 22:25:54
Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $73.233 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $6.379 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $81.431 million or $1.52 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 131.1% to $410.281 million from $177.558 million last year.
Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $73.233 Mln. vs. $6.379 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $410.281 Mln vs. $177.558 Mln last year.
First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Outlook
K&S currently expects net revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 ending January 2, 2027 to be approximately $410 million +/- $20 million, GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $1.48 +/- 10%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $1.65 +/- 10%.
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Nachrichten zu Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc.
|
17.11.26
|Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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