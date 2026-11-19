Kulicke & Soffa Industries Aktie
WKN: 854118 / ISIN: US5012421013
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19.11.2026 17:57:36
Kulicke & Soffa Stock Falls 6%
(RTTNews) - Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) shares are down 6.33 percent, losing $4.24 to $62.75 on Thursday, despite the company reporting yesterday a substantial increase in fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 profit and revenue compared with the same period last year.
KLIC is currently trading at $62.75, down from the previous close of $66.99 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $61.07 and $67.67 during the session, with volume of approximately 375,979 shares, compared with an average volume of 692,792. Its 52-week range is $38.67 to $135.80.
The company posted net income of $73.233 million, or $1.37 per share, compared with $6.379 million, or $0.12 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings rose to $81.431 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue surged 131.1 percent to $410.281 million from $177.558 million. For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Kulicke & Soffa expects net revenue of approximately $410 million, plus or minus $20 million, GAAP diluted EPS of $1.48, plus or minus 10 percent, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.65, plus or minus 10 percent.
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Nachrichten zu Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc.
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17.11.26
|Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc.
|53,50
|-15,08%
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