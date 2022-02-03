|
03.02.2022 03:40:46
Kulicke And Soffa Industries Q1 Profit Tops View
(RTTNews) - Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) reported that its first quarter net income climbed to $133.61 million or $2.11 per share, from $48.36 million or $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year.
Non-GAAP net income was $138.82 million or $2.19 per share compared to $53.69 million or $0.86 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.90 per share for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net revenue grew to $460.89 million, from $267.86 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $462.74 million for the quarter.
The company currently expects net revenue in the second fiscal quarter of 2022 ending April 2, 2022 to be approximately $380 million +/- $20 million, and expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be approximately $1.45 +/- 10%. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.32 per share and revenues of $373.49 million for the second quarter.
The company currently anticipates revenue for its full fiscal year 2022 to increase sequentially to about $1.58 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $1.58 billion for fiscal year 2022.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.02.22
|Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.11.21
|Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Kulicke Soffa Industries präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.21
|Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.21
|Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Kulicke Soffa Industries öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.21
|Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.01.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Kulicke Soffa Industries stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)