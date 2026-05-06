Kulicke & Soffa Industries Aktie
WKN: 854118 / ISIN: US5012421013
|
06.05.2026 22:50:52
Kulicke And Soffa Industries Swings To Profit In Q2, Announces Q3 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $35.1 million, or $0.66 a share, compared with a net loss of $84.5 million, or $1.59 a share, in the prior year.
Adjusted earnings stood at $42.1 million, or $0.13 a share, compared with a loss of $27.9 million, or $1.07 a share, in the previous year.
Net revenue rose to $242.6 million from last year's $161.9 million.
Looking ahead, the company expects net revenue in the third quarter to be approximately $310 million, earnings per share to be approximately $0.87, and adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $1.00, with some variations around these estimates.
In the after hours, KLIC is trading at $103.44, up 10.90 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc.
|
05.05.26
|Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.02.26
|Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.11.25
|Ausblick: Kulicke Soffa Industries gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc.
|90,50
|13,84%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX in Grün -- DAX volatil -- Asiens Börsen schließlich im Plus - Starke Gewinne in Tokio
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit positiven Vorzeichen, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden kann. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten am Donnerstag Gewinne.