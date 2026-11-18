(RTTNews) - Energy storage technology company KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) announced on Wednesday that it has received a $14.8 million purchase order for its KULR ONE Max energy storage platform to support battery energy storage deployments in Japan.

The company said it expects to ship approximately $6.2 million of the order in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the remaining $8.6 million scheduled for delivery in 2027.

KULR said the order supports power-as-a-service battery energy storage projects in Japan's distributed energy storage market.

The company said KULR ONE Max is designed for large-scale energy storage applications and incorporates battery safety, thermal management and monitoring technologies.

KULR said the order supports its strategy of expanding its installed base, growing market share and improving margins over time.

On NYSE American, shares of KULR were up 7.14% at $1.6499.