Kumho Petro Chemical Earnings Drop In Q4

(RTTNews) - Kumho Petro Chemical Co., Ltd (011785.KS, 011780.KS), on Thursday, reported its net income for the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased to KRW 2.73 billion from KRW 61.43 billion in the previous year.

Operating income declined to KRW 1.51 billion from KRW 9.97 billion in the prior year.

Sales decreased to KRW 1.58 trillion from 1.81 trillion in the prior year.

On Wednesday, Kumho Petro Chemical is 2.03% lesser at KRW 144,900 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

