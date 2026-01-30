Kunlun Energy Company Aktie
ISIN: US50126A1016
|
30.01.2026 12:59:18
Kunlun Energy Company CEO Qian Zhijia To Resign, He Yongli To Succeed
(RTTNews) - Kunlun Energy Company Limited (KUNUF.PK), Friday announced the resignation of Qian Zhijia from the position of the chief executive officer due to change of work arrangements, effective January 30, 2026.
Zhijia confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, and there are no other matters relating to his resignation which need to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or the shareholders of the company.
Following the resignation, the company has announced the appointment He Yongli as the new CEO, effective from the same date. He is currently the vice president and safety director of the company, concurrently serving as the general manager and safety director of PetroChina Natural Gas Marketing Company.
Kunlun's stock closed at $0.98 on the OTC Markets.
