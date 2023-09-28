Kura: Preclinical Data Shows Potential Of KO-2806 To Enhance Antitumor Activity Of KRAS Inhibitors

(RTTNews) - Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) reported preclinical data supporting the development of its next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor KO-2806 in combination with KRASG12C inhibitors to drive tumor regressions and durable responses in KRASG12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. The preclinical data showed that co-treatment of preclinical models of KRASG12C-mutant NSCLC with KO-2806 and adagrasib deepened signaling inhibition at multiple nodes, while decreasing cell proliferation. Also, the combination of KO-2806 with adagrasib induced tumor regressions.

The company said it is on track to dose the first patient in its Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of KO-2806 in the second half of 2023. Concurrent with the monotherapy dose escalation, the company plans to evaluate KO-2806 in dose-escalation combination cohorts with other targeted therapies in advanced solid tumors.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.