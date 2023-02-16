|
16.02.2023 18:01:11
Kuros Biosciences Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
|
Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX listing rules
New Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ad interim
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, 16 February 2023 Kuros Biosciences (Kuros or the Company), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, announced today the appointment of Daniel Geiger as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ad interim, effective February 17, 2023. Daniel Geiger succeeds Michael Grau, who will handover his CFO position.
Joost de Brujin, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "We are honoured to welcome Daniel Geiger to our executive team. Daniel is a seasoned financial executive with more than 20 years of international experience in the public listed domain including life sciences. He brings with him extensive expertise in finance transformation, M&A, public offerings, capital market transactions and investor relations, and is a valuable addition to our senior leadership team. I would also like to extend our sincerest thanks to Michael Grau for his tireless work and dedication over the last five years. He has been instrumental in our development of Kuros into a leading commercial-stage orthobiologics company, and we wish him well for the future."
Daniel Geiger is certified as an Investor Relations Officer (CIRO) and Swiss Public Accountant (CPA) and has most recently joined Hoffmann & Partner as an Associate Partner providing executive CFO advisory, finance transformation and capital markets consulting services. Prior to that he was acting as Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President of Finance at the biopharmaceutical company Autolus, supporting the company on his transition from R&D to commercial.
Furthermore, Daniel Geiger spent six years at the Swiss Steel Group overseeing corporate accounting, controlling and investor relations, and before that he was acting as a CFO for EMEA and Vice President of Finance at software developer Kofax. He began his career as a Senior Audit Manager at Ernst & Young and holds a Bachelor's in Accounting & Controlling and Information Technology from Fachhochschule Nordwestschweiz (FHNW) and an executive MBA from the University of Zurich.
For further information, please contact:
About Kuros Biosciences
Forward Looking Statements
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kuros Biosciences AG
|Wagistrasse 25
|8952 Schlieren
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 733 4747
|Fax:
|+41 44 733 4740
|E-mail:
|info@kurosbio.com
|Internet:
|www.kurosbio.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325814116
|Valor:
|32581411
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1562197
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1562197 16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kuros (Kuros Biosciences)mehr Nachrichten
|
16.02.23
|Kuros Biosciences Announces Changes to Executive Management Team (EQS Group)
|
23.11.22
|Kuros Biosciences Completes Enrollment of Randomized Stage of Phase 2 Trial for Fibrin-PTH (EQS Group)
|
02.11.22
|Kuros Biosciences completes enrolment in Level 1 clinical study of MagnetOs Granules (EQS Group)
|
26.10.22
|Kuros reports 73% increase in MagnetOs sales in first nine months of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
19.10.22
|Kuros Biosciences awarded 2022 Spine Technology Award for MagnetOs Flex Matrix by Orthopedics This Week (EQS Group)
|
11.10.22
|Kuros Biosciences to present positive clinical data for MagnetOs at NASS 2022 Annual Meeting (EQS Group)
|
11.10.22
|Kuros Biosciences to present positive clinical data for MagnetOs at NASS 2022 Annual Meeting (EQS Group)
|
03.10.22
|Kuros Biosciences Appoints Chris Fair as Chief Operating Officer (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Kuros (Kuros Biosciences)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kuros (Kuros Biosciences)
|1,61
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.