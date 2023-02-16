16.02.2023 18:01:11

Kuros Biosciences Announces Changes to Executive Management Team

Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Kuros Biosciences Announces Changes to Executive Management Team

16-Feb-2023 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX listing rules

 New Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ad interim

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, 16 February 2023  Kuros Biosciences (Kuros or the Company), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, announced today the appointment of Daniel Geiger as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ad interim, effective February 17, 2023. Daniel Geiger succeeds Michael Grau, who will handover his CFO position.

Joost de Brujin, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "We are honoured to welcome Daniel Geiger to our executive team. Daniel is a seasoned financial executive with more than 20 years of international experience in the public listed domain including life sciences. He brings with him extensive expertise in finance transformation, M&A, public offerings, capital market transactions and investor relations, and is a valuable addition to our senior leadership team. I would also like to extend our sincerest thanks to Michael Grau for his tireless work and dedication over the last five years. He has been instrumental in our development of Kuros into a leading commercial-stage orthobiologics company, and we wish him well for the future."

Daniel Geiger is certified as an Investor Relations Officer (CIRO) and Swiss Public Accountant (CPA) and has most recently joined Hoffmann & Partner as an Associate Partner providing executive CFO advisory, finance transformation and capital markets consulting services. Prior to that he was acting as Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President of Finance at the biopharmaceutical company Autolus, supporting the company on his transition from R&D to commercial.

Furthermore, Daniel Geiger spent six years at the Swiss Steel Group overseeing corporate accounting, controlling and investor relations, and before that he was acting as a CFO for EMEA and Vice President of Finance at software developer Kofax. He began his career as a Senior Audit Manager at Ernst & Young and holds a Bachelor's in Accounting & Controlling and Information Technology from Fachhochschule Nordwestschweiz (FHNW) and an executive MBA from the University of Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG 
Daniel Geiger
Chief Financial Officer
t:  +41 79 673 43 69
e: daniel.geiger@kurosbio.com		 LifeSci Advisors 
Sandya von der Weid
Investors
t: +41 78 680 05 38
e: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

About Kuros Biosciences
Kuros Biosciences is a fast-growing leader in the development of spinal fusion biologics that ease the burden of back pain. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.  The companys first commercial product, MagnetOs, is a unique synthetic bone graft that has already been used successfully across three continents and in over 10,000 spinal fusion surgeries. The next candidate in the Kuros pipeline is Fibrin-PTH the first drug-biologic combination for interbody spinal fusions, currently undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words will or expect or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Kuros Biosciences AG
Wagistrasse 25
8952 Schlieren
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 733 4747
Fax: +41 44 733 4740
E-mail: info@kurosbio.com
Internet: www.kurosbio.com
ISIN: CH0325814116
Valor: 32581411
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1562197

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1562197  16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1562197&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kuros (Kuros Biosciences)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kuros (Kuros Biosciences)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kuros (Kuros Biosciences) 1,61 0,00% Kuros (Kuros Biosciences)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen