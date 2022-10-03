Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kuros Biosciences Appoints Chris Fair as Chief Operating Officer



03-Oct-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX listing rules Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, October 3, 2022 Kuros Biosciences (Kuros or the Company), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, announced today that it has appointed Chris Fair as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Fair is a leader in the musculoskeletal and regenerative medicine industry with more than 25 years of experience in overseeing and guiding organizations through development, growth and transition. Upon assuming the COO role, Mr. Fair stepped down as a member of the Kuros Board of Directors, on which he has served since 2021. Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Chris to the Kuros executive management team as Chief Operating Officer. Chris' expertise in commercialization and scaling operations for both biologics and device companies have made him an experienced executive and a sought-after advisor and investor. He has been an invaluable member of our Board of Directors and we thank him for his service there." Chris Fair, Chief Operating Officer of Kuros, said: "I am delighted to be joining Kuros as COO at an important moment in the company's development. Having observed and advised on operations from the board level, I am now looking forward to a much more involved role at Kuros." Mr. Fair joins Kuros from the medical technology company ControlRad, where he was recruited to build and scale a US commercial organization for an innovative radiation reduction technology for interoperative C-arms. Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer of Spinal Elements, a private equity-owned operating company focused on the spinal implant market. Prior to that, he served as interim CEO of the University of Miami Tissue Bank through its transition to a private company. He also founded and led Amniox Medical and held senior roles at MedShape Solutions, St. Francis Medical Technologies and DePuy Spine. Mr. Fair currently sits on the Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience Advisory Board of the Georgia Institute of Technology, as well as the boards of several privately held medical and regenerative medicine technology companies. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Richmond's Robins School of Business. For further information, please contact: Kuros Biosciences AG

Michael Grau

Chief Financial Officer

t: +41 44 733 47 47

e: michael.grau@kurosbio.com LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid

Media & Investors

t: +41 78 680 05 38

e: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com About Kuros Biosciences

Kuros Biosciences is a fast-growing leader in the development of spinal fusion biologics that ease the burden of back pain. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The companys first commercial product, MagnetOs, is a unique synthetic bone graft that has already been used successfully across three continents and in over 10,000 spinal fusion surgeries. The next candidate in the Kuros pipeline is Fibrin-PTH the first drug-biologic combination for interbody spinal fusions, currently undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertain- ties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words will or expect or the negative of those words or other simi-lar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ ma-terially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

End of Inside Information