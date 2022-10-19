|
19.10.2022 07:00:14
Kuros Biosciences awarded 2022 Spine Technology Award for MagnetOs Flex Matrix by Orthopedics This Week
|
Kuros Biosciences AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, 19 October 2022 Kuros Biosciences (Kuros or the Company), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, today announces that it has received the 2022 Spine Technology Award from the widely-read industry publication Orthopedics This Week for its MagnetOs Flex Matrix, a bone graft extender for use in the posterolateral spine.
Joost de Brujin, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which recognizes successful and innovative spine surgery products along with the scientific teams who created them. This award further confirms the value of MagnetOs Flex Matrix, in addition to the improvement in patient outcomes we have demonstrated in the clinic. MagnetOs Flex Matrix provides our pro-healing NeedleGripTM surface technology with greater access to cancellous bone for a more predictable fusion. It is extremely convenient to use, with excellent granule retention and we hope that this award will bring the product to the attention of an even wider audience.
MagnetOs Flex Matrix is a new open matrix bone graft with a unique fibrillar and flexible structure that optimizes the effect of Kuros' established NeedleGripTM surface technology. It offers a perioperative solution to the thousands of U.S. spine surgeons who routinely mix their bone graft with bone marrow aspirate.
The awards were presented at the 37th annual meeting of the North American Spine Society (NASS) held in Chicago from October 12 to 15, 2022. Kuros previously won the Spine Technology Award in 2020 for its Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) technology.
