Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kuros Biosciences awarded 2022 Spine Technology Award for MagnetOs Flex Matrix by Orthopedics This Week



19.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



MagnetOs Flex Matrix recognized as exemplary and innovative spine surgery product



Rounds out MagnetOs portfolio to provide more solutions for surgeons Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, 19 October 2022 Kuros Biosciences (Kuros or the Company), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, today announces that it has received the 2022 Spine Technology Award from the widely-read industry publication Orthopedics This Week for its MagnetOs Flex Matrix, a bone graft extender for use in the posterolateral spine. Joost de Brujin, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which recognizes successful and innovative spine surgery products along with the scientific teams who created them. This award further confirms the value of MagnetOs Flex Matrix, in addition to the improvement in patient outcomes we have demonstrated in the clinic. MagnetOs Flex Matrix provides our pro-healing NeedleGripTM surface technology with greater access to cancellous bone for a more predictable fusion. It is extremely convenient to use, with excellent granule retention and we hope that this award will bring the product to the attention of an even wider audience. MagnetOs Flex Matrix is a new open matrix bone graft with a unique fibrillar and flexible structure that optimizes the effect of Kuros' established NeedleGripTM surface technology. It offers a perioperative solution to the thousands of U.S. spine surgeons who routinely mix their bone graft with bone marrow aspirate. The awards were presented at the 37th annual meeting of the North American Spine Society (NASS) held in Chicago from October 12 to 15, 2022. Kuros previously won the Spine Technology Award in 2020 for its Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) technology. For further information, please contact: Kuros Biosciences AG

Michael Grau

Chief Financial Officer

Tel +41 44 733 47 47

michael.grau@kurosbio.com LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid

Investors

+41 78 680 0538

svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com About MagnetOs

MagnetOs isn't like other bone grafts. It grows bone even in soft tissue thanks to its unique NeedleGrip surface technology which provides traction for our bodys vitally important pro-healing' immune cells (M2 macrophages). This in turn, unlocks previously untapped potential to stimulate stem cells - and form new bone throughout the graft. The growing body of science behind NeedleGrip is called osteoimmunology. But for surgeons and their patients it means one thing: a more efficient and predictable fusion. *1-3 Indications statement

MagnetOs Flex Matrix is intended to fill bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system, i.e., posterolateral spine. In the posterolateral spine, MagnetOs Flex Matrix must be hydrated with bone marrow aspirate and used as an extender to autograft bone. The osseous defects may be surgically created or the result of traumatic injury to the bone that are not intrinsic to the stability of the bony structure. MagnetOs Flex Matrix resorbs and is replaced with bone during the healing process. About Project Fusion

Today, nearly 1 in 5 spinal fusions fail. So, what can we do to change this situation for the benefit of patients, surgeons and our wider society? This is the question that drives us at Kuros Biosciences. Every day our team works across three continents to unlock the hidden secrets of bone healing through our research, development & technology program: Project Fusion. To deliver the ideal bone graft, we believe you need the highest quality & quantity of scientific evidence behind it. Which is why Project Fusion brings together an unprecedented blend of scientific, preclinical and clinical studies all aimed at making the unpredictablepredictable. For more information on Project Fusion, visit kurosbio.com/project-fusion. About Kuros Biosciences

Kuros Biosciences is a fast-growing leader in the development of spinal fusion biologics that ease the burden of back pain. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The companys first commercial product, MagnetOs, is a unique synthetic bone graft that has already been used successfully across three continents and in over 10,000 spinal fusion surgeries. The next candidate in the Kuros pipeline is Fibrin-PTH the first drug-biologic combination for interbody spinal fusions, currently undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com. Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words will or expect or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments. 1. Van Dijk, et al. eCM. 2021;41:756-73

2. Duan, et al. eCM. 2019;37:60-73.

3. Van Dijk, et al. Clin Spine Surg. 2020;33(6):E276-E287.

*Results from in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. For important safety and intended use information please visit kurosbio.com.

MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA or TGA as an osteoinductive bone graft.

MagnetOs has been proven to generate more predictable fusions than two commercially available alternatives in an ovine model of posterolateral fusion.

