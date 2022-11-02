|
02.11.2022 07:00:14
Kuros Biosciences completes enrolment in Level 1 clinical study of MagnetOs Granules
|
Kuros Biosciences AG
/ Key word(s): Study
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, November 2, 2022 Kuros Biosciences (Kuros or the Company), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, announced today the completion of enrolment in the Level 1 clinical study, comparing MagnetOs Granules to the Gold standard of autograft bone in patients undergoing posterolateral lumbar fusion.
Data from the prospective, multi-center, intra-patient controlled trial showed a fusion rate for MagnetOs of 78%, compared to 42% for autograft. This compares favorably to fusion rates of 55-71% reported for other synthetic bone grafts evaluated in similar well-controlled studies of posterolateral fusion.1,2
The first consecutive 50 patients (from a total of 100) requiring up to four-level instrumented posterolateral lumbar fusion (T10 S2), were included in this preliminary analysis. The rate of posterolateral lumbar/thoracolumbar fusion was assessed by CT-scan 12 months after surgery. Data can be downloaded from the Kuros website.
Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "We are pleased to complete enrolment in the trial and take another step forward in the clinical phase of Project Fusion with MagnetOs, with the aim of delivering the ideal bone graft. Previous bone grafts have been sold on the premise of improved clinical outcomes but based on benchtop or preclinical data, so we are excited to demonstrate MagnetOs effect in a high-level clinical setting. This further demonstrates our commitment to converting our ground-breaking research to Level 1 evidence of efficacy in humans, and to fund research in spine surgery for the benefit of patients, surgeons, and our wider society.
For further information, please contact:
About MagnetOs
About Project Fusion
About Kuros Biosciences
Forward Looking Statements
1. Lehr, et al. Spine. 2020; 45(14):944-951;
2. Coughlan, et al. Spine (Phila Pa 1976). 2018;1-43(15):E860-E868.
3. Van Dijk, et al. eCM. 2021;41:756-73
4. Duan, et al. eCM. 2019;37:60-73.
5. Van Dijk, et al. Clin Spine Surg. 2020;33(6):E276-E287.
*Results from in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. For important safety and intended use information please visit kurosbio.com.
MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA or TGA as an osteoinductive bone graft.
MagnetOs has been proven to generate more predictable fusions than two commercially available alternatives in an ovine model of posterolateral fusion.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kuros Biosciences AG
|Wagistrasse 25
|8952 Schlieren
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 733 4747
|Fax:
|+41 44 733 4740
|E-mail:
|info@kurosbio.com
|Internet:
|www.kurosbio.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325814116
|Valor:
|32581411
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1476877
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1476877 02.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kuros (Kuros Biosciences)mehr Nachrichten
|
02.11.22
|Kuros Biosciences completes enrolment in Level 1 clinical study of MagnetOs Granules (EQS Group)
|
26.10.22
|Kuros reports 73% increase in MagnetOs sales in first nine months of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
19.10.22
|Kuros Biosciences awarded 2022 Spine Technology Award for MagnetOs Flex Matrix by Orthopedics This Week (EQS Group)
|
11.10.22
|Kuros Biosciences to present positive clinical data for MagnetOs at NASS 2022 Annual Meeting (EQS Group)
|
11.10.22
|Kuros Biosciences to present positive clinical data for MagnetOs at NASS 2022 Annual Meeting (EQS Group)
|
03.10.22
|Kuros Biosciences Appoints Chris Fair as Chief Operating Officer (EQS Group)
|
15.09.22
|Kuros Biosciences announces successful CHF 6.0 million private placement (EQS Group)
|
23.08.22
|Kuros Biosciences MagnetOs Bone Graft Successfully Achieves Three Key Milestones (EQS Group)