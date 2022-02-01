Kurt Bruck promoted to Division Manager at Neya Systems

WARRENDALE, Penn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neya Systems, a division of Applied Research Associates (ARA), is pleased to announce that Kurt Bruck will be promoted to Division Manager, effective February 1st.

Kurt has over 20 years of robotics and software development experience devising new technologies for customers and the Department of Defense. Kurt joined Neya Systems in 2018 as the Director of Defense Robotics, where he oversaw the execution of multiple large autonomous vehicle development programs. He added the title of Associate Division Manager to his repertoire last year and continued to manage numerous clients and scope new robotics development contracts.

Kurt fills the Division Manager role for Mike Formica, who leaves Neya to join Innovation Works as the Managing Director for Hardware and AlphaLab Gear, a nationally ranked accelerator.

"I've worked closely with Kurt over the past few years and his knowledge and passion for the off-road autonomy space is impressive," said Formica.

As the new Division Manager, Kurt will continue to perform a strategic role to grow Neya and diversify the customer base.

"Growth is a core value of ARA," said Bruck. "I'm excited to marry my past experiences with this new role to grow and diversify our efforts, especially within the areas of mission planning and autonomy."

ABOUT NEYA SYSTEMS

Neya Systems is a leader in advanced off-road autonomy and high-level multi-robot mission planning. Neya develops innovative solutions to customers in the defense, mining, construction, and security industries. Neya's full-stack autonomy includes capabilities in low-level control, perception, safeguarded teleoperation, full autonomy, and multi-agent mission planning. Learn more about Neya Systems at neyarobotics.com.

ABOUT ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,500 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

