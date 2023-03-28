KURU Launches Foot Pain Trends Report to Help Consumers Put their Best Foot Forward

Leading footwear provider releases survey findings uncovering the current state of foot pain in America

SALT LAKE CITY, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KURU® Footwear , a supportive footwear ecommerce brand that fuels movement, today released its official 2023 Foot Pain Trends Report . Inclusive of notable industry findings and consumer insights, KURU's in-depth, medically-reviewed trends report showcases the current state of foot pain in America as well as what factors impact individuals when purchasing footwear to suit their needs.

To discover these revealing findings, KURU conducted a thorough survey of over 6,000 American adults on their experience with foot pain and related issues. The survey data was analyzed and combined with other pertinent, podiatrist-supported industry data and research to provide a better understanding of the prevailing condition of foot pain. To continue the brand's mission to eliminate foot pain for all, KURU will leverage these enlightening insights to guide customers as they shop for comfortable, orthopedic footwear that combats common issues.

"At KURU Footwear, we believe the highest quality, most comfortable shoes start with a keen understanding of foot pain," said Bret Rasmussen, Founder and CEO of KURU. "With as many as 8 in 10 Americans experiencing ongoing foot pain, it's clear that this is a widespread health concern worthy of study. That's why we consistently observe the trends, data, and insights surrounding foot health. This knowledge allows us to make footwear that keeps people's feet healthy, so they can live the life they love."

KURU's 2023 Foot Pain Trends Report uncovered some illuminating and concerning findings, including:

- 8 in 10 Americans experience ongoing foot pain, and over 95% of those say foot pain impacts their everyday life.

- 33% of individuals who experience regular foot pain also reported having back, knee, and hip issues.

- 83% of adults with foot pain spend an average of $228 each month to treat their pain.

- 88% of those surveyed buy shoes with foot pain in mind.

Founded by Bret Rasmussen, KURU is relentlessly focused on comfort and recognized for its patented "heel hugging" KURUSOLE technology. KURU's foot pain trends report further carries out its dedication to transforming lives through comfortable footwear.

For more information on KURU Footwear, visit www.kurufootwear.com and follow @KURUFootwear on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . To read the full trends report, visit www.kurufootwear.com/a/reports/foot-pain-2023 .

About KURU Footwear

Based in Salt Lake City, KURU is an online shoe company that fuels movement. Once the dream of a 12-year-old with a fascination with sneakers, KURU emerged in 2009 with a patented, performance-based "heel hugging" technology that operates in concert with the natural gait of human steps and engages the body's natural shock absorber called the "fat pad." KURU's biomechanically-correct and scientifically-sound series of casual, performance and professional footwear support body health from the ground up and keeps bodies in motion for a life wide open.

