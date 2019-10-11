Kurz Real Estate Becomes First Miami Brokerage To Join eXp Realty

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kurz Real Estate, a premier real estate office based in Coconut Grove, has announced its move to join eXp Realty. Soon to be known as the Kurz Enterprise Network, CEO David Kurz and his team of 175 real estate agents, are becoming the first brokerage in Miami, Florida to join eXp Realty. This shift will set them up as competitors throughout the United States and Canada and give Kurz' agents the opportunity to build their net worth.

"Although we have grown tremendously and we've had a solid presence in our community, we cannot turn a blind eye to what this opportunity means for our agents. Every agent in our network will have the same opportunities to build a business and legacy they can actually leave behind to their kin," said CEO David Kurz.

eXp Realty has been shaking up the realty game since 2009, when it became the world's first cloud-based brokerage. Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford built the company on the belief that agents and brokers deserve more benefits and equity for the work they did. With this in mind, he designed a shareholder system, allowing eXp Realty agents to enjoy shareholder benefits and income based on their level of contribution. Agents also have the ability to work from anywhere in the world while connecting with specialized support teams and colleagues through eXp's one-of-a-kind virtual office.

As of June 2019, more than 20,000 agents have joined eXp Realty and for good reason. Glassdoor's inclusion of eXp in the 2018 Glassdoor Best Places to Work affirms how popular their system has been among employees. This is among the many reasons David Kurz and his team are joining eXp Realty.

"Our mission is to empower agents with the ability to build economic freedom for themselves doing what they love to do anyway, Real Estate," said Kurz.

David Kurz became a real estate agent after serving in the United States Marine Corps for 9 years and earning an MBA in International Business. He began his first brokerage, KARE Homes Realty, in 2007 with the mission of assisting homeowners with short sales. His knack for sensing business and market trends has led him to eXp Realty.

"To be successful, we have to stay one step ahead of the game while also being present in the moment. eXp allows us to do that. The Kurz Enterprise Network will be able to help people buy and sell properties through a cutting-edge portal while we are also investing in our own businesses and futures," said Kurz."

In addition to running multiple businesses, Kurz has published three books, started the Kurz Kares Foundation to help at-risk families keep their homes, and launched The Real Talk Conference for real estate entrepreneurs. In its first year, the conference sold out to a crowd of 350 attendees and hosted 12 speakers. This year, The Real Talk Conference is returning to Miami bigger and better. Terrell Owens, six-time NFL Pro-Bowl player, and public speaker Marshall Sylver are headlining the event, along with 21 other incredible speakers. This year, 600 seats are available. Find out more about this event and reserve seats at RealTalkCon.com.

For more information about eXp Realty, please visit the company's website at http://www.eXpWorldHoldings.com.

If you would like to learn more about David Kurz and his published books, speaking engagements or brokerage, please visit DavidAdamKurz.com.

