Kustom Entertainment Aktie

Kustom Entertainment für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41Y5G / ISIN: US25382T5074

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01.09.2026 19:35:59

Kustom Entertainment To Buy TFL, Expand Ticketing Reach

(RTTNews) - Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (KUST), a U.S. live music festival producer and ticketing technology company, announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire TFL, LLC, a wholesale ticketing distribution and live event technology platform.

The deal will combine Kustom's festival production footprint with TFL's inventory distribution network, e-commerce and technology platforms, and relationships across professional sports teams, collegiate athletics and venues.

Executives said the acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to revenue, earnings and adjusted EBITDA.

TFL's e-commerce platform, which powers TicketSmarter.com, will be integrated across Kustom's festival assets, enabling broader distribution, dynamic pricing synergies and cross-selling opportunities. The transaction also expands Kustom's reach into major sports ecosystems, including the NFL, MLB and NCAA.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kustom will acquire all of TFL's equity units for a mix of cash and shares, with some share consideration held back pending future EBITDA milestones. TFL's leadership team will remain with the company under long-term employment agreements.

Roth Capital Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Kustom and provided a fairness opinion to its board.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Kustom Entertainment are currently losing 0.71 percent, changing hands at $0.8781.

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