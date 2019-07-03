Kustom US Expands Their Presence in the North Central Region Through the Acquisition of Michigan Based Property Restoration Company, Patriot Restoration

ORLANDO, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kustom US ("Kustom"), one of the leading property restoration companies in North America, is excited to announce it has acquired Patriot Restoration ("Patriot"), a Michigan-based, turn-key, property restoration services provider. Patriot has been servicing the state of Michigan from its Kalamazoo and Michigan Center offices since its inception in 2008.

Over the last decade, Patriot has built an excellent reputation for providing 24-Hour emergency response, as well as, prompt and professional restoration of their customer's homes, buildings, and contents after water, fire, smoke and mold damage. Patriot's leadership and staff bring extensive industry experience in restoration, reconstruction and contents which makes Patriot a valuable new addition to the Kustom family.

"The acquisition of Patriot will help us build upon our already successful presence in the North Central Region and allow us to better serve our local and national clients with property in the Michigan market," says Andrew Zavodney, Chairman and CEO of Kustom.

Mike Carroll, President - North Central Region, Kustom US, reiterates the excitement, "This is a beneficial transaction for both teams. Patriot's core values, company culture, and growth plan align directly with ours making them a natural fit and a welcomed addition to our North Central Region's Operations and to Kustom as a whole."

Matt Snowden, Patriot Restoration, adds, "As we continued to grow, it became clear that coming onboard with Kustom was the ideal situation for Patriot. This will accelerate our strategic growth plan and will allow us access to the additional resources we need to service our growing commercial client base. Kustom's core values aligned perfectly with Patriot's and we are excited about the achievements that this will make possible."

Patriot's leadership team comprised of Matt Snowden, George Newport, and Cory Winslow, along with all current production and office staff members, will remain in place.

About Kustom US

Founded in 1968 by Andrew Zavodney, Kustom US ( www.kustom.us ) is a nationally acclaimed and industry-leading property restoration firm that provides unparalleled services to local, regional and national clients. Kustom US specializes in providing turn-key rapid response services to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of residential and business operations following a property loss event. Over more than 50 years, Kustom US has demonstrated a deep understanding of operations to consistently exceed client expectations and continues to grow into one of the most adaptive, customer focused property restoration companies in North America.

As part of their strategic long-term plan, Kustom is planning to continue a series of acquisitions and partnerships that will help them accelerate their brand recognition and customer reach in North America.

About Professional Advisors

Kustom worked closely with the following professional advisors to complete the acquisition:

LCG Advisors served as the investment banking firm, Buckingham Doolittle & Burroughs served as legal counsel, and Weidrick Livesay & Company served as the CPA firm to bring this transaction through closing.

CONTACT: John Mangelluzzi, (407)-965-1940, john.mangelluzzi@kustom.us

SOURCE Kustom US