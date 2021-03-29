Kustomer Named Winner in 2021 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Excellence Awards

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kustomer announces today that it was named a winner in the Business Intelligences' Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program . The company's top-rated customer service CRM platform leverages AI extensively to help industry-leading businesses orchestrate unified, on-demand experiences that create customers for life.

"Customer service organizations played a pivotal role during the pandemic as they became a lifeline for customers dealing with uncertainty. Our AI-powered platform also became a lifeline for businesses, helping them keep up with customer concerns and prevent issues before they arose," said Brad Birnbaum, founder and CEO, Kustomer. "I'm incredibly proud that our team is being recognized by Business Intelligence Group for our innovation and ability to deliver tools that our customers need."

By leveraging AI and robotic process automation throughout its platform, Kustomer enables businesses to scale their operations, deflecting common issues, providing real-time request resolution, eliminating manual triage, and automating support workflows. Specifically:

AI-Powered Bots: Deliver frictionless self-service and automate end-to-end workflows with built-in, customizable bots that seamlessly integrate with CRM data

Automatic Intent Detection: Eliminate the overhead associated with manual triage using AI to detect intent and trigger relevant workflows and actions

Agent Suggestions: Improve agent productivity by using machine learning to predict responses and actions that can quickly be applied to a conversation

Sentiment Analysis: Delivers real-time feedback on customer sentiment and customized experiences to delight customers

Language Detection: Automatically detect language in conversations to instantly localize experience or route to native-speaking agents

Kustomer IQ, the company's artificial intelligence engine, uses AI to automatically resolve high frequency customer service questions and eliminate time-consuming tasks. This allows customer service teams to focus on relationship building and resolving more complex issues, saving valuable time and resources. The company's users found this particularly important during the pandemic, when customer service agents were being asked to do more with less from remote, distributed locations.

In May 2020, Kustomer expanded its self-service capabilities even further by acquiring Reply.ai. Reply.ai was ranked as one of Forrester's Top 10 AI Providers for Customer Service Automation, leveraging sophisticated machine learning models to power incredibly accurate self-service chatbots and deflection tools. One growing food delivery business, Glovo, was able to defect an astounding 84% of high frequency requests without the need for live interaction with a service agent.

"We are so proud to name Kustomer as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program", said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Kustomer was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"

About Kustomer

Kustomer is the top-rated CRM platform for omnichannel customer experience, helping leading businesses create customers for life. With an advanced, AI-powered, omnichannel customer experience platform, Kustomer delivers a unified single view of the customer, automates manual tasks, and scales easily to deliver the efficient and effortless CX that businesses, agents and consumers love. Today, Kustomer is the core platform of top customer-centric brands like Ring, Glovo, Glossier, Sweetgreen. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised over $174M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Coatue, Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage.

