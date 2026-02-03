TotalEnergies Aktie

TotalEnergies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850727 / ISIN: FR0000120271

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.02.2026 13:59:43

Kuwait: TotalEnergies and Kuwait Oil Company sign technical cooperation agreement

Download the Press ReleaseParis / Kuwait City, February 3, 2026 – At the opening of the 5th Kuwait Oil & Gas Show and Conference (KOGS), TotalEnergies and Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their cooperation, exchange expertise and conduct technical studies.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TOTAL S.A.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TotalEnergies

mehr Nachrichten