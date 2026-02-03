TotalEnergies Aktie
WKN: 850727 / ISIN: FR0000120271
|
03.02.2026 13:59:43
Kuwait: TotalEnergies and Kuwait Oil Company sign technical cooperation agreement
Download the Press ReleaseParis / Kuwait City, February 3, 2026 – At the opening of the 5th Kuwait Oil & Gas Show and Conference (KOGS), TotalEnergies and Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their cooperation, exchange expertise and conduct technical studies.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TOTAL S.A.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!