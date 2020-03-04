+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Kryptowährungen investieren! +++-w-
Kuwait Olympic Committee Puts off Gulf Olympic Games Over Coronavirus

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kuwait Olympic Committee has postponed Gulf Olympic Games, which was scheduled to take place between April 3-14, to December 2020 because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The decision aims at protecting the public interest and the safety of athletes, executives and technicians, the committee said in a press statement.

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar were supposed to take part in the delayed Gulf event.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kuwait-olympic-committee-puts-off-gulf-olympic-games-over-coronavirus-301016129.html

SOURCE Kuwait Olympic Committee

