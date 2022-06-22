|
22.06.2022 13:45:04
KVH Industries Confirms Brent Bruun As President And CEO
(RTTNews) - KVH Industries, Inc., (KVHI) announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Brent Bruun as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board. The Board also appointed two seasoned industry executives, David Kagan and David Tolley, as directors of KVH.
Bruun has served as KVH's interim President and Chief Executive Officer since March 2022. He also served as Chief Operating Officer of KVH beginning in 2016, as well as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
Prior to that, Bruun was executive vice president of mobile broadband, senior vice president of global sales and business development, and vice president of global sales and business development.
He first joined KVH in 2008 and played a critical role in the growth of the Company's industry-leading mobile connectivity business.
Bruun previously served as senior vice president of strategic initiatives for SES AMERICOM, a satellite operator providing services via its fleet of 16 geosynchronous satellites covering North America. Earlier in his career, he held positions at KPMG LLP and General Electric.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KVH Industries Ing.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.05.22
|Ausblick: KVH Industries Ing legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.03.22
|Ausblick: KVH Industries Ing stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: KVH Industries Ing legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.21
|Ausblick: KVH Industries Ing gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.21
|Ausblick: KVH Industries Ing stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.20
|Ausblick: KVH Industries Ing präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.20
|Ausblick: KVH Industries Ing legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.02.20
|Ausblick: KVH Industries Ing zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)