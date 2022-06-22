KVH Industries Confirms Brent Bruun As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - KVH Industries, Inc., (KVHI) announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Brent Bruun as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board. The Board also appointed two seasoned industry executives, David Kagan and David Tolley, as directors of KVH.

Bruun has served as KVH's interim President and Chief Executive Officer since March 2022. He also served as Chief Operating Officer of KVH beginning in 2016, as well as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Prior to that, Bruun was executive vice president of mobile broadband, senior vice president of global sales and business development, and vice president of global sales and business development.

He first joined KVH in 2008 and played a critical role in the growth of the Company's industry-leading mobile connectivity business.

Bruun previously served as senior vice president of strategic initiatives for SES AMERICOM, a satellite operator providing services via its fleet of 16 geosynchronous satellites covering North America. Earlier in his career, he held positions at KPMG LLP and General Electric.