Kvika banki hf.: Annual General Meeting 30 March 2023 - Candidacy to the Board and amended proposals of the BoD

The deadline for candidacy to the Board expired on 25 March 2022. The following candidates have submitted their application for the Board of Directors at the AGM, to be held on 30 March, at 4:00 pm at Grand Hotel, Háteigur, Sigtún 28, 150 Reykjavík, also accessible online through Lumi AGM:

In candidacy for the Board of Directors:

Sigurður Hannesson

Guðmundur Þórðarson

Guðjón Reynisson

Helga Kristín Auðunsdóttir

Ingunn Svala Leifsdóttir





In candidacy as alternate members:

Helga Jóhanna Oddsdóttir

Sigurgeir Guðlaugsson

It is the assessment of the Board that all candidacies are valid in accordance with Act No. 2/1995 respecting Public Limited Companies. According to the company’s articles of association the Board of Directors shall consist of five members and two alternate members. As no further candidates have applied for the Board of Directors or as alternate members, the candidates are self-elected.

Attention is drawn to an amendment proposal from Gildi Pension Fund regarding the wording of article 7.2 of Kvika’s remuneration policy on the one hand and of article 3.5 in Kvika’s articles of association regarding registration deadlines on the other hand. Gildi’s amendment proposal along with explanatory statements can be found here . Kvika‘s Board of Directors have amended its proposals accordingly and final motions of the Board of Directors can be found here .

Additionally, attention is drawn to the following. Shareholders or their proxies who wish to attend the meeting, either online or in person at Grand Hotel, are asked to register here no later than 4:00 pm on 29 March, the day before the AGM. The registration must be accompanied by a photo of valid identification and power of attorney, if applicable. Voting will take place through Lumi AGM, whether shareholders attend the meeting at Grand Hotel or participate electronically.