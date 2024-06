Kvika banki hf.: Change of interest basis for notes in the series KVIKA 24 1119

Kvika banki hf. (the "Issuer”) has reached an agreement with holders of the Notes KVIKA 24 1119, ISIN: IS0000033595, on a change in interest basis. The notes will hereafter carry an interest rate of 3 month ICE term SONIA + 190 bps. The changes have been confirmed by Nasdaq CSD Iceland.

