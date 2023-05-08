Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023 17:01:08

Kvika banki hf.: Publication of 3M financial results on Thursday 11 May

The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statements of the Group for the first three months of 2023 at a board meeting on Thursday 11 May. The financial statements will subsequently be published after domestic markets have closed.

A meeting to present the results to shareholders and market participants will be held the same day, at 16:15 GMT on Thursday 11 May, at the bank's headquarters on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík.

Marinó Tryggvason, CEO of Kvika, will discuss the company's results and key developments in the past months. The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic and will be streamed live. Further, a recording of the meeting with English subtitles will later be made available on Kvika’s website.

Meeting participants will be able to send questions before or during the meeting via ir@kvika.is.

The investor presentation will be made public before the meeting. 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kvika Bank Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Kvika Bank Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kvika Bank Registered Shs 17,25 -0,29% Kvika Bank Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: ATX rutscht in die Verlustzone ab -- DAX nur wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernehmen am Dienstag die Bären. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist unterdessen nur wenig Bewegung zu sehen. In Fernost waren die Anleger uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen