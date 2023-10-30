Kvika banki hf.: Publication of 9M financial results on Thursday 2 November

The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statements of the Group for the first nine months of 2023 at a board meeting on Thursday 2 November. The financial statements will subsequently be published after domestic markets have closed.

A meeting to present the results to shareholders and market participants will be held the same day, at 16:15 GMT on Thursday 2 November, at the bank's headquarters on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík.

Ármann Þorvaldsson, CEO of Kvika, and Eiríkur Magnús Jensson, CFO of Kvika, will present the company's financial results and key developments in the past months. Ármann will also discuss Kvika’s main projects and areas of focus going forward. The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic and will be streamed live. Further, a recording of the meeting with English subtitles will later be made available on Kvika’s website.

Meeting participants will be able to send questions before or during the meeting via ir@kvika.is .

The investor presentation will be made public before the meeting.