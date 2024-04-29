|
Kvika banki hf.: Publication of Q1 financial results on Thursday 2 May
The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statements of the Group for the first three months of 2024 at a board meeting on Thursday 2 May. The financial statements will subsequently be published after domestic markets have closed.
A meeting to present the results to shareholders and market participants will be held the same day, at 16:15 on Thursday 2 May, at the bank's headquarters on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík.
Ármann Þorvaldsson, CEO of Kvika, and Eiríkur Magnús Jensson, CFO, will present the company's financial results and developments over the past months. Additionally, Richard Beenstock, Managing Director of Kvika UK, will provide insights into the operations and outlook for Kvika in the UK.
The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic and will be streamed live. Further, a recording of the meeting with English subtitles will later be made available on Kvika’s website.
Meeting participants will be able to send questions before or during the meeting via ir@kvika.is
The investor presentation will be made public before the meeting.
