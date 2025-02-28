28.02.2025 15:37:30

Kvika banki hf.: Sale of TM finalised

Kvika banki and Landsbankinn have today finalised the sale of 100% of TM tryggingar’s share capital to Landsbankinn. The handover of the insurance company took place simultaneously, with Landsbankinn paying Kvika bank the agreed purchase price upon completion.

As previously communicated by Kvika bank on 30 May 2024, the final purchase price has been adjusted based on changes in TM’s tangible equity from the beginning of 2024 until today’s closing date, 28 February 2025.

The initially agreed purchase price was ISK 28.6 billion, but the adjusted purchase price amounts to approximately ISK 32.3 billion, reflecting the 2024 purchase price adjustment, and has now been settled. The purchase price may be subject to further modifications, as any changes in TM’s tangible equity from the beginning of the year until the closing date will either be added to or deducted from the final price.

Following the receipt of the purchase price, Kvika bank’s board intends to propose a special dividend to its shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on March 26. This proposal will be published alongside other board proposals for the AGM no later than 5 March 2025.

Ármann Þorvaldsson CEO of Kvika bank:

"We are pleased that Landsbankinn’s acquisition of TM has been successfully completed. This sale represents an important step in sharpening our focus on our core business. Our goal is to expand into new markets with outstanding products and services for our customers, and we intend to allocate part of the proceeds from the sale to support this strategic direction.

I would like to sincerely thank the management and employees of TM for their excellent collaboration and wish them all the best in their future endeavours."


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kvika Bank Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kvika Bank Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kvika Bank Registered Shs 20,40 -0,49% Kvika Bank Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:30 Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Diese Aktien hat Jeremy Grantham im vierten Quartal 2024 im Depot
27.02.25 US-Aktien: Investitionen der Deutschen Bank im 4. Quartal 2024
26.02.25 Viel Bewegung bei Greenlight Capital: So hat David Einhorns Hedgefonds investiert
25.02.25 Investitionen von Ray Dalios Ex-Fonds Bridgewater im vierten Quartal 2024
24.02.25 NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Auf diese US-Aktien setzte Zurich Insurance im vierten Quartal 2024

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zollpläne und US-Daten im Fokus: ATX fällt tief -- DAX bleibt schwach -- Wall Street startet uneinig -- Asiens Börsen mit Talfahrt
Der hemische Aktienmarkt gibt am letzten Handelstag vor dem Wochenende kräftig nach, während auch der deutsche Leitindex weiterhin im Minus steht. Die US-Börsen notieren zum Wochenschluss uneins. Am Freitag ging es an den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten steil abwärts.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen