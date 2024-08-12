Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 32 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 4,500,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 68,312,500 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 6.8.2024 10:01:55 1,000,000 15.050 15,050,000 7.8.2024 14:47:14 2,500,000 15.225 38,062,500 9.8.2024 11:40:50 1,000,000 15.200 15,200,000 Total 4,500,000 68,312,500

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme. announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika held 18,631,783 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 23,131,783 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.490% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 348,653,307 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is