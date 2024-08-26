|
26.08.2024 12:30:00
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
In week 34 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 127,300,000 ISK. See further details below:
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares purchased
|Share price (rate)
|Purchase price
|19.8.2024
|11:46:05
|1,500,000
|16.000
|24,000,000
|19.8.2024
|14:46:12
|1,500,000
|16.000
|24,000,000
|21.8.2024
|13:56:23
|3,000,000
|15.850
|47,550,000
|23.8.2024
|14:50:35
|2,000,000
|15.875
|31,750,000
|Total
|8,000,000
|127,300,000
The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme. announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.
Kvika held 34,031,783 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 42,031,783 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.890% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 643,440,807 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.
The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.
The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.
Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is
