02.09.2024 12:30:00

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 35 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 4,459,947 of its own shares at the purchase price 73,284,500 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price
29.8.2024 13:29:00 152,200  16.350  2,488,470
30.8.2024 10:06:25 3,000,000  16.450  49,350,000
30.8.2024 11:57:12 20,412  16.350  333,736
30.8.2024 13:54:17 25,000  16.400  410,000
30.8.2024 15:16:38 100,000  16.400  1,640,000
30.8.2024 15:29:43 1,162,335  16.400  19,062,294
Total   4,459,947   73,284,500

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika held 42,031,783 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 46,491,730 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.985% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 716,725,307 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is


Nachrichten

