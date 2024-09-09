|
09.09.2024 13:45:00
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
In week 36 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 8,004,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 132,065,800 ISK. See further details below:
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares purchased
|Share price (rate)
|Purchase price
|2.9.2024
|15:05:51
|4,000
|16.450
|65,800
|2.9.2024
|15:15:39
|5,000,000
|16.500
|82,500,000
|3.9.2024
|13:57:06
|3,000,000
|16.500
|49,500,000
|Total
|8,004,000
|132,065,800
The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.
Kvika held 46,491,730 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 54,495,730 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.154% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 848,791,107 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.
The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.
The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.
Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kvika Bank Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Kvika Bank Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kvika Bank Registered Shs
|16,65
|0,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Inflationsdaten: ATX freundlich -- DAX nur noch knapp im Plus -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. letztlich mit klaren Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Gewinne nahezu vollständig wieder abgibt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben am Mittwoch nach.