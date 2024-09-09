Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 36 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 8,004,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 132,065,800 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 2.9.2024 15:05:51 4,000 16.450 65,800 2.9.2024 15:15:39 5,000,000 16.500 82,500,000 3.9.2024 13:57:06 3,000,000 16.500 49,500,000 Total 8,004,000 132,065,800

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika held 46,491,730 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 54,495,730 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.154% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 848,791,107 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

