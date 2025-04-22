Kvika Bank Registered Shs Aktie

Kvika Bank Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JHL8 / ISIN: IS0000020469

22.04.2025 19:30:00

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 16 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 12,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 162,500,000. See further details below:

DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price (rate)Purchase price
14.4.202510:51:05 2,000,000     13.58 27,150,000    
14.4.202512:44:34 2,000,000     13.58 27,150,000    
15.4.202509:52:26 2,000,000     13.53 27,050,000    
15.4.202514:33:57 1,000,000     13.55 13,550,000    
15.4.202514:42:32 3,000,000     13.50 40,500,000    
16.4.202509.47:29 2,000,000     13.55 27,100,000    
Total 12,000,000 162,500,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 27 February 2025 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika has now purchased a total of 112,887,962 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 2.438% of issued shares in the company. The total purchase price is ISK 1,809.781.231. Post these transactions Kvika holds 83,707,963 of own shares which corresponds to 1.808% of issued shares.

Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 2,500,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 27 February 2025 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2026. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is


