12.09.2024 13:43:15

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme - buy back is completed

In week 37 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 9,127,963 of its own shares at the purchase price 151,208,890 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price
9.9.2024 15:21:51 50,000  16.450  822,500
11.9.2024 11:06:28 2,000,000  16.650  33,300,000
11.9.2024 13:51:48 3,000,000  16.600  49,800,000
12.9.2024 10:29:27 4,077,963  16.500  67,286,390
Total   9,127,963   151,208,890

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika held 54,495,730 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 63,623,693 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.347% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 999,999,997 ISK. Buyback under the programme amounted to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK and is therefore completed.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is


