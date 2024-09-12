|
12.09.2024 13:43:15
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme - buy back is completed
In week 37 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 9,127,963 of its own shares at the purchase price 151,208,890 ISK. See further details below:
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares purchased
|Share price (rate)
|Purchase price
|9.9.2024
|15:21:51
|50,000
|16.450
|822,500
|11.9.2024
|11:06:28
|2,000,000
|16.650
|33,300,000
|11.9.2024
|13:51:48
|3,000,000
|16.600
|49,800,000
|12.9.2024
|10:29:27
|4,077,963
|16.500
|67,286,390
|Total
|9,127,963
|151,208,890
The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.
Kvika held 54,495,730 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 63,623,693 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.347% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 999,999,997 ISK. Buyback under the programme amounted to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK and is therefore completed.
The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.
Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kvika Bank Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Kvika Bank Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kvika Bank Registered Shs
|16,55
|0,91%