Kweichow Zhenjiu Shocases a Formidable Presence at 2026 Vinexpo Asia in Hong Kong



EQS Newswire / 27/05/2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST

The First Hong Kong-Listed Baijiu Company Interprets Eastern Distilling Philosophy through a Contemporary Lens

HONG KONG SAR - ZJLD Group Inc. ("ZJLD" or the "Company", together with the Company's subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") (SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), a leading pioneer in China's baijiu industry and the first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that its flagship sauce-aroma baijiu brand, Kweichow Zhenjiu, has staged a high-profile showcase at



Leveraging Hong Kong's preeminent position as a global trade hub and a dynamic multicultural crucible, the exhibition convenes top-tier spirits exhibitors and industry authorities from more than 20 countries and regions worldwide. Amid a landscape in which global spirits brands actively pursue cross-cultural breakthroughs, this edition of Vinexpo Asia prominently featured a "a profound advancement in the Group's internationalization strategy, serving as an invaluable window into the cultural essence of Chinese baijiu for global investors and high-end consumer segments.



Full-Spectrum Portfolio on Display: The Seamless Convergence of Craftsmanship Heritage and Modern Expression



Kweichow Zhenjiu curated a comprehensive product lineup tailored to diverse consumption dimensions, including mass consumption, business banquets, high-end collections, and contemporary lifestyle appreciation. Among the highlights, the strategic new offering "News Craft Beer" is masterfully tailored for the next generation of consumers and global audiences. Characterized by its crisp and modern-tasting profile, it pioneeringly explores diversified consumption scenarios, vividly embodying the innovative DNA of this time-honored brand.



As the brand's pinnacle collector-level masterpiece, the Grand "Da Zhen 2020" impressively features the legendary calligraphy of the Chinese character "Zhen"(?), penned by Shen Zhou, one of the iconic "Four Great Masters of the Ming Dynasty". Seamlessly blending classical aesthetic philosophy with modern industrial design, the bottle incorporates intricate 3D hot foil embossing, encased in intangible cultural heritage Xuan paper (??), and a bespoke, handcrafted outer box. The baijiu itself is meticulously master-blended by five national-level baijiu judges, harmonizing years of premium base liquor with exceptionally rare vintage-aged reserves, epitomizing the ultimate value in high-end connoisseurship and collection.



In addition, the brand simultaneously presented its flagship classic expressions, including "Lao Zhenjiu" (Classic Zhenjiu), "Zhen 15", and "Zhen 30". Also capturing widespread attention was its high-end vantage package-free[PN1] series, featuring "Zhen 2014", "Zhen 2013", "Zhen 30" and "Zhen 15". Embracing a minimalist aesthetic, this sophisticated range transparently conveys the liquor's intrinsic quality and authentic vintage value, proactively aligning with the evaluation paradigms of the international spirits industry.



Nurtured in the heartland of the core sauce-aroma baijiu production zone in Zunyi, Guizhou, Kweichow Zhenjiu unyieldingly adheres to time-honored solid-state fermentation techniques. Renowned for its elegant, full-bodied complexity, silky texture, and the legendary lingering fragrance that remains in the cup—the definitive "Zhen Style"—the Brand capitalizes on Hong Kong's status as an international hub to transcend geographical and cultural boundaries, projecting the premium quality of Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu into the global arena.



Strategic Vision from Senior Leadership: Architecting a New Paradigm for Cross-Cultural Dialogue



Mr. Paul Ng, Vice President of International Affairs at ZJLD Group Inc., remarked: "Vinexpo Asia, as a world-class trade and exchange platform, serves as a vital conduit connecting Chinese baijiu with the global marketplace. Blessed with unparalleled strengths as an international financial and commercial hub, Hong Kong has always been a pivotal anchor for ZJLD's strategic global expansion. In my vision, the global journey of Chinese baijiu extends far beyond regional market penetration; it represents the worldwide resonance of traditional Chinese baijiu craftsmanship, oriental etiquette, and lifestyle aesthetics.



Rooted in the core terroir of sauce-aroma baijiu production, ZJLD consistently prioritizes quality as our foundation and culture. Our successive high-profile appearances at prestigious international events, including Singapore's TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, Vinexpo Hong Kong, and the International Wine & Spirits Fair, etc., not only demonstrate the solid execution of the Group's global layout but also reflect our corporate responsibility as an industry leader to promote Chinese baijiu culture worldwide.



On this occasion, we adopt a more internationalized, concise and contemporary narrative to interpret the vintage value and artisanal aesthetics of Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu to global buyers and institutional investors. Looking ahead, ZJLD will steadfastly anchor our operations in Hong Kong, expand across the Asia-Pacific, and extend our reach to establish a truly global presence. We will actively engage with the global consumption ecosystem, tell compelling stories of Chinese baijiu, and pave the way for sauce-aroma baijiu to grace a broader international stage, commanding genuine prestige, appreciation, and cultural respect in mainstream global markets."Hashtag: #ZJLD

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About ZJLD Group Inc. (6979.HK)

Zhen Jiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Kweichow, China's primary production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. In the same year, the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau announced that it would become one of the two sauce-aroma baijius served at state banquets. It is also known as one of the "Three Representative Baijiu Brands in Kweichow".



ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China that is devoted to offering premium baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma. According to Frost & Sullivan statistics, the flagship brand Zhenjiu has maintained its position for two consecutive years (2024 and 2025) as the fourth-largest sauce-aroma baijiu brand in China and the third largest in Guizhou Province, based on revenue. The Company operates four baijiu brands in China, including two national baijiu brands, Zhen Jiu and Li Du, and two regional brands, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic products. It strives to create a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet diverse consumer preferences, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.





News Source: ZJLD Group

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2026 -("ZJLD" or the "Company", together with the Company's subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") (SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), a leading pioneer in China's baijiu industry and the first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that its flagship sauce-aroma baijiu brand,, has staged a high-profile showcase at Vinexpo Asia 2026 Leveraging Hong Kong's preeminent position as a global trade hub and a dynamic multicultural crucible, the exhibition convenes top-tier spirits exhibitors and industry authorities from more than 20 countries and regions worldwide. Amid a landscape in which global spirits brands actively pursue cross-cultural breakthroughs, this edition of Vinexpo Asia prominently featured a " Be Spirits Hong Kong" pavilion. Serving as a premier "super-connector", the platform has established sophisticated dialogue mechanisms and collaborative bridges, seamlessly accelerating the integration of Chinese baijiu into the international spirits market. Kweichow Zhenjiu's participation marksin the Group's internationalization strategy, serving as an invaluable window into the cultural essence of Chinese baijiu for global investors and high-end consumer segments.Kweichow Zhenjiu curated a comprehensive product lineup tailored to diverse consumption dimensions, including mass consumption, business banquets, high-end collections, and contemporary lifestyle appreciation. Among the highlights, the strategic new offering "" is masterfully tailored for the next generation of consumers and global audiences. Characterized by its crisp and modern-tasting profile, it pioneeringly explores diversified consumption scenarios, vividly embodying the innovative DNA of this time-honored brand.As the brand's pinnacle collector-level masterpiece, the Grand "" impressively features the legendary calligraphy of the Chinese character "Zhen"(?), penned by Shen Zhou, one of the iconic "Four Great Masters of the Ming Dynasty". Seamlessly blending classical aesthetic philosophy with modern industrial design, the bottle incorporates intricate 3D hot foil embossing, encased in intangible cultural heritage Xuan paper (??), and a bespoke, handcrafted outer box. The baijiu itself is meticulously master-blended by five national-level baijiu judges, harmonizing years of premium base liquor with exceptionally rare vintage-aged reserves, epitomizing the ultimate value in high-end connoisseurship and collection.In addition, the brand simultaneously presented its flagship classic expressions, including ", "", and "". Also capturing widespread attention was its high-end vantage package-free[PN1] series, featuring "", "", "" and "". Embracing a minimalist aesthetic, this sophisticated range transparently conveys the liquor's intrinsic quality and authentic vintage value, proactively aligning with the evaluation paradigms of the international spirits industry.Nurtured in the heartland of the core sauce-aroma baijiu production zone in Zunyi, Guizhou, Kweichow Zhenjiu unyieldingly adheres to time-honored solid-state fermentation techniques. Renowned for its elegant, full-bodied complexity, silky texture, and the legendary lingering fragrance that remains in the cup—the definitive "Zhen Style"—the Brand capitalizes on Hong Kong's status as an international hub to transcend geographical and cultural boundaries, projecting the premium quality of Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu into the global arena., remarked: "Vinexpo Asia, as a world-class trade and exchange platform, serves as a vital conduit connecting Chinese baijiu with the global marketplace. Blessed with unparalleled strengths as an international financial and commercial hub, Hong Kong has always been a pivotal anchor for ZJLD's strategic global expansion. In my vision, the global journey of Chinese baijiu extends far beyond regional market penetration; it represents the worldwide resonance of traditional Chinese baijiu craftsmanship, oriental etiquette, and lifestyle aesthetics.Rooted in the core terroir of sauce-aroma baijiu production, ZJLD consistently prioritizes quality as our foundation and culture. Our successive high-profile appearances at prestigious international events, including Singapore's TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, Vinexpo Hong Kong, and the International Wine & Spirits Fair, etc., not only demonstrate the solid execution of the Group's global layout but also reflect our corporate responsibility as an industry leader to promote Chinese baijiu culture worldwide.On this occasion, we adopt a more internationalized, concise and contemporary narrative to interpret the vintage value and artisanal aesthetics of Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu to global buyers and institutional investors. Looking ahead, ZJLD will steadfastly anchor our operations in Hong Kong, expand across the Asia-Pacific, and extend our reach to establish a truly global presence. We will actively engage with the global consumption ecosystem, tell compelling stories of Chinese baijiu, and pave the way for sauce-aroma baijiu to grace a broader international stage, commanding genuine prestige, appreciation, and cultural respect in mainstream global markets."Hashtag: #ZJLDThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Zhen Jiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Kweichow, China's primary production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. In the same year, the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau announced that it would become one of the two sauce-aroma baijius served at state banquets. It is also known as one of the "Three Representative Baijiu Brands in Kweichow".ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China that is devoted to offering premium baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma. According to Frost & Sullivan statistics, the flagship brand Zhenjiu has maintained its position for two consecutive years (2024 and 2025) as the fourth-largest sauce-aroma baijiu brand in China and the third largest in Guizhou Province, based on revenue. The Company operates four baijiu brands in China, including two national baijiu brands, Zhen Jiu and Li Du, and two regional brands, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic products. It strives to create a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet diverse consumer preferences, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.News Source: ZJLD Group 27/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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