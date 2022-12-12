Kx Family Care, founded by Stephen Marley, announces their debut plant-based personal care collection

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kx Family Care, founded by Stephen Marley, today announced their all natural, plant-based, CBD personal care line for the entire family. Kx Family Care embraces the native healing botanicals and natural beauty of Jamaica by utilizing plant-based healing elements at the core of their products. The debut collection features the brand's limited edition holiday bundle, including two of Stephen's favorite products, the multipurpose Hair and Beard Oil and the Pain Relief Balm, available now exclusively at www.kxfamilycare.com for $99.

"Due to my love for the hemp plant and all the various uses, Kx Family Care was a natural progression for me," said Stephen Marley, founder of Kx Family Care. "This brand is authentic in every way, from the natural infusion of Jamaican botanicals in our products, to the eco-friendly wood and glass packaging we use. Family, natural health, sustainability and respect for the many uses of the hemp plant is what we're all about."

Stephen Marley and Co-Founder/CEO Shelly O'Neill spent the last three years researching and developing plant-based, multi-use products for busy families. The idea for Kx Family Care was born through their existing working relationship at Kaya Fest, Stephen Marley's own world music festival that supports education around the many uses of the hemp plant, and their mutual desire to create a line of multipurpose, family-focused hemp products that are ecologically sound, affordable and safe for the entire family.

The driving force behind Kx Family Care is the desire to create everyday products utilizing all natural, non-toxic ingredients. Full Spectrum CBD oil, free of THC, is used in both the Hair and Beard Oil and the Pain Relief Balm for its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties. Sunflower oil, also found in both products, boasts many benefits including Vitamin E and Linoleic acid, which contain antioxidants that help protect the skin from free radicals and maintain its natural barrier. Additional ingredient highlights include Black Seed oil, Mangosteen extract and Soursop, all widely used in Jamaican culture for their regenerative properties.

Kx Family Care is the multigenerational, personal care product branch of Kaya Lifestyle, a conglomerate owned and operated by Stephen Marley. In addition, Kaya Lifestyle also produces Kaya Fest, a music and educational hemp awareness festival. Kaya Lifestyle is a movement centered around production and education of the many responsible uses of the hemp plant for everyday use.

"We are grateful to bring you the first all natural, hemp-based personal care brand that's safe and effective for the entire family," said founder, Stephen Marley. "We're looking forward to having our guests personally experience Kx Family Care pop-up shops on select dates of The Old Soul Tour - Unplugged 2023."

About Kx Family Care

Kx Family Care, founded in 2021, is a CBD-enriched, family-focused personal care product line that embraces the native healing botanicals and natural beauty of Jamaica. Kx Family Care is the first hemp-infused family care brand from Stephen Marley and is for those who care about a more natural and sustainable way of life for themselves, their loved ones and the planet. Using only the highest quality, sustainably sourced, plant-based ingredients, Kx products are created with all ages and skin types in mind. www.KxFamilyCare.com . Follow us on Instagram @kxfamilycare .

