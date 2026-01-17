International Aktie
KXI vs. IYK: KXI Has More International Holdings, But IYK Has a Higher Dividend Yield
The iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:IYK) and iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:KXI) both track the consumer staples sector, but KXI includes a broader mix of global holdings, while IYK focuses on U.S. companies, and the two differ on recent performance, yield, and diversification.Both IYK and KXI target the consumer staples segment, appealing to investors seeking defensive sector exposure. IYK is built around U.S. staples giants, while KXI casts a wider net globally. This comparison highlights how each fund stacks up on cost, risk, and portfolio makeup for those weighing home market focus versus international breadth.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
