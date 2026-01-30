VimpelCom Aktie

WKN DE: A2DN8Y / ISIN: US91822M1062

WKN DE: A2DN8Y / ISIN: US91822M1062

30.01.2026 03:22:46

Kyivstar Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 12.50 Mln Common Shares At $10.50/shr

(RTTNews) - Kyivstar Group Ltd. (KYIV, KYIVW) announced the pricing of the public offering of 12.50 million common shares by VEON Amsterdam B.V., the principal shareholder of the Company, and certain other selling shareholders at a public offering price of $10.50 per share.

The Company said it is not selling any common shares in the Offering. In connection with the Offering, the Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Offering is expected to close on February 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Cantor and Rothschild & Co are acting as joint booking-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed Offering. Benchmark, a StoneX Company, and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the proposed Offering.

KYIV closed at $12.05, up $0.04 or 0.33%. In overnight trading at 9:15:56 PM EST, the stock slipped to $11.99, reflecting a decline of $0.06 points or 0.50%.

