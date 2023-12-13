Kyivstar starts restoring voice services on its network following widespread cyber-attack

Amsterdam, 13 December 2023 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that its Ukrainian subsidiary Kyivstar has started restoring voice services on its mobile network as of 18.00 Kyiv time, following the widespread cyber-attack of 12 December 2023.

The restoration will continue to progress gradually and in stages; and setbacks during the process are possible. Kyivstar technical teams are also working on restoring data and SMS messaging services; and hope to gradually make these available within the next 24 hours. In parallel, the company is working in close cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, government services, and the Security Service of Ukraine, to identify the circumstances of the attack. Earlier in the day, Kyivstar refuted unfounded claims that hacker groups shared on social media, and confirmed that consumer data has not been compromised.

VEON and Kyivstar are also conducting a thorough investigation to determine the full extent and impact of the incident, and to implement additional security measures to prevent any recurrence. The full financial impact remains not quantifiable at this stage as the restoration of services continue.

VEON and Kyivstar thank Ukrainian government agencies for their immediate response and assistance in addressing the attack, and express their gratitude to Kyivstar customers, corporate clients, partners and industry colleagues for the overwhelming support they have shown on public and private channels.

VEON and Kyivstar reiterate their commitment to keeping Ukraine connected and resilient.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com .

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s efforts to address the consequences of a cyberattack. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

VEON

Hande Asik

Group Director of Communication

pr@veon.com

TUVA Partners

Julian Tanner

Julian.tanner@tuvapartners.com



