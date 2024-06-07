|
07.06.2024 18:44:18
Kyla Scanlon on Inflation, Economic Vibes, and Pizza
Kyla Scanlon is an economic commentator and educator. Her new book is In This Economy? How Money & Markets Really Work.Motley Fool host Mary Long caught up with Scanlon for a conversation about:To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
