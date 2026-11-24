Kymera Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2QBSH / ISIN: US5015751044
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24.11.2026 04:41:02
Kymera (KYMR) Prices Upsized $1.75 Billion Stock Offering Following Positive Clinical Data
(RTTNews) - Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) announced the pricing of an upsized public stock offering worth approximately $1.75 billion.
The company is selling 11.64 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $150.37 per share. Kymera has also granted underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1.75 million shares within 30 days.
Funds to Support Pipeline Development
Kymera said its expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $1.75 billion, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.
The company plans to use the net proceeds to advance its portfolio of experimental oral protein degrader therapies, including clinical and preclinical programs targeting immunological disease, as well as for working capital and general corporate purpose.
Offering Expected to Close This Week
The offering is expected to close on November 25, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.
The financing follows the company's recent announcement of positive Phase 2b BROADEN2 trial results for KT-621, an oral treatment for atopic dermatitis, which supported plans to advance the therapy into Phase 3 development.
KYMR has traded between $63.69 and $161.49 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $150.37, up 30.41%. During the overnight trading the stock is at $155.52, up 3.42%.
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|Kymera Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|150,37
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