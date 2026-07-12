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WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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12.07.2026 22:37:46
Kymera's CEO Sold $6 Million in Stock After a 170% Run
Chief Executive Officer Nello Mainolfi sold 50,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) on July 7, 2026, for total proceeds of about $6.0 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Kymera Therapeutics operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of $9.8 billion, leveraging proprietary protein degradation technology to develop a differentiated pipeline of small molecule therapeutics. The company's strategic focus on targeted protein degradation represents a competitive advantage in addressing difficult-to-drug targets within immunology and inflammation. With headquarters in Watertown, Kymera is positioned to advance multiple clinical programs while generating revenue through strategic partnerships and research collaborations.This sale ultimately seems like a founder converting a slice of deep-in-the-money options into cash, and the math shows why it's a non-event. Mainolfi exercised options struck at $2.08 and sold at $119, a spread that turns a token number of shares into real money without touching his conviction. He set the plan in March and still sits on 666,568 shares worth close to $80 million plus another 90,000 options. The pipeline is probably why he's still holding the rest. Kymera's lead oral degrader, KT-621, is in two Phase 2b trials targeting atopic dermatitis and asthma, both with FDA Fast Track status and data due in 2027. Gilead exercised an option on Kymera's CDK2 program for a $45 million milestone, and the company sits on about $1.55 billion in cash, enough runway into 2029. For long-term investors, the insider sale is noise against the real catalysts, and this ultimately seems like a bet on whether KT-621 can rival injectable blockbusters like Dupixent. The upcoming 2027 readouts will decide it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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