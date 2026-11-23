(RTTNews) - Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) reported positive results from its Phase 2b BROADEN2 trial of KT-621, an investigational oral therapy for patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (eczema), meeting both primary and secondary study endpoints.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by persistent itching, redness and skin lesions. While injectable biologic therapies are available, there remains demand for effective oral treatment options.

Strong Clinical Improvements

The Phase 2b trial enrolled 244 adults and adolescent patients who were randomized to receive one of three KT-621 doses or placebo once daily for 16 weeks.

The study met its primary endpoint, with all dose groups demonstrating statistically significant improvements in eczema, severity compared with placebo. The mid-dose group showed the strongest results, achieving a 72% reduction in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score, compared with a 27% reduction in the placebo arm.

KT-621 also produced significant improvements across key secondary endpoints. In the mid-dose group:

-62% of patients achieved EASI-75, indicating at least a 75% improvement in disease severity, compared with 22% on placebo.

-43% achieved EASI-90 compared with 10% on placebo.

-38% achieved clear or almost-clear skin, compared with 11% on placebo.

The company said improvements in eczema severity and itch were observed as early as Week 1.

Favorable Safety Profile

KT-621 was generally well tolerated, with most treatment-emergent adverse events reported as mild or moderate.

No new safety concerns were identified during the 16-week study. The most commonly noted side effect was conjunctivitis, which was generally mild to moderate and did not lead to treatment discontinuation.

Next Steps

Based on the BROADEN2 results, Kymera plans to begin its first Phase 3 atopic dermatitis trial by mid-2027, subject to regulatory discussions.

The company is also evaluating KT-621 in eosinophilic asthma through the ongoing BREADTH Phase 2b trial, with topline data expected in late 2027.

KT-621 is a first-in-class oral STAT6 degrader, designed to target STAT6, a key driver of Type 2 inflammation. Beyond eczema and asthma, the company believes the therapy could potentially be developed for a range of immune-mediated conditions.

KYMR has traded between $63.69 and $142.92 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (November 20, 2026) at $115.31, down 3.42%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $153.42, up 33.05%.