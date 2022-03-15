Kyndryl and Cloudera Announce Global Partnership to Accelerate Customer Data Transformation Projects Across Hybrid Cloud Environments

NEW YORK and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Cloudera today announced a global partnership to help customers enable and drive their mission-critical hybrid cloud, multicloud and edge computing data initiatives.

Kyndryl and Cloudera plan to establish a joint innovation center to develop integrated industry solutions and delivery capabilities designed to help customers accelerate their move and migration to the cloud platform and environment of their choice, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

The companies will immediately focus on:

Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) Migrations and Upgrades : The companies will partner to streamline customer migration and upgrades by leveraging technology and expertise to help customers overcome barriers and shorten time to market.

: The companies will partner to streamline customer migration and upgrades by leveraging technology and expertise to help customers overcome barriers and shorten time to market. Managed Services: Kyndryl will leverage their deep data center modernization and platform management skills to provide state of the art Managed Service capabilities to increase reliability and customer satisfaction.

Kyndryl will apply its three decades of experience of advising, implementing and managing mission critical IT platforms with Cloudera's hybrid data cloud platform to help companies modernize their data ecosystems and achieve their digital transformation goals. To expand and solidify their technical proficiency with Cloudera products, Kyndryl professionals plan to participate in the CDP certification program.

The companies also plan to focus on delivering large scale transformation capabilities to customers across multiple industries and geographies. The firms plan to leverage Kyndryl's data framework, toolkits, and global team of data management and AI experts alongside Cloudera's data, analytics and AI capabilities.

"Customers in all industries around the globe are seeking new ways to unlock insights from their business data in the cloud so they can become digitally savvy organizations," said Nicolas Sekkaki, Applications, Data & AI global practice leader for Kyndryl. "We will work with Cloudera to unleash our respective expertise and enable companies to realize data and AI transformation in on-prem, public and hybrid cloud environments, while maximizing the return on their investments in enterprise data analytics."

"Together with Kyndryl, we are tackling one of the biggest challenges customers face in their data journey today - complexity," said Gary Green, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Cloudera. "It is heavier 'lift' now than it has ever been for enterprises and their partners to move to the cloud because of increased regulations, technology considerations and the acceleration of a hybrid, multi-cloud world. In aligning with Kyndryl, we are excited to continue to provide end-to-end support to mutual customers as they invest in the business value of the cloud."

