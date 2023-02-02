|
02.02.2023 06:37:54
Kyndryl In Deal To Manage Stellantis' Core IT Infrastructure
(RTTNews) - Kyndryl (KD), an IT infrastructure services provider, announced Thursday a new agreement with automaker and mobility provider Stellantis (STLA) to provide technology services and manage the company's core IT infrastructure.
Global in scale, the agreement covers operations in the U.S., Latin America, Italy, France, Poland and India.
Under the deal, Kyndryl will support Stellantis through the management of IT infrastructure services across its operations. Stellantis will use Kyndryl Bridge, an open integration platform that delivers solutions by leveraging Kyndryl's core technology strengths, for real-time insights and unprecedented control over its IT environment.
Kyndryl said it will infuse automation to drive efficiencies, provide global service capabilities to align with business priorities, and improve the quality of day-to-day IT performance. This will ensure smooth and efficient operations across Stellantis' manufacturing facilities.
