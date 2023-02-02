02.02.2023 06:37:54

Kyndryl In Deal To Manage Stellantis' Core IT Infrastructure

(RTTNews) - Kyndryl (KD), an IT infrastructure services provider, announced Thursday a new agreement with automaker and mobility provider Stellantis (STLA) to provide technology services and manage the company's core IT infrastructure.

Global in scale, the agreement covers operations in the U.S., Latin America, Italy, France, Poland and India.

Under the deal, Kyndryl will support Stellantis through the management of IT infrastructure services across its operations. Stellantis will use Kyndryl Bridge, an open integration platform that delivers solutions by leveraging Kyndryl's core technology strengths, for real-time insights and unprecedented control over its IT environment.

Kyndryl said it will infuse automation to drive efficiencies, provide global service capabilities to align with business priorities, and improve the quality of day-to-day IT performance. This will ensure smooth and efficient operations across Stellantis' manufacturing facilities.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stellantismehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stellantismehr Analysen

30.01.23 Stellantis Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.01.23 Stellantis Buy UBS AG
20.01.23 Stellantis Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
13.01.23 Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.01.23 Stellantis Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kyndryl Holdings 12,71 2,38% Kyndryl Holdings
Stellantis 15,18 4,42% Stellantis

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich verhalten positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schwankte am Donnerstag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten hin und her. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich von seiner freundlichen Seite. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneins. In Asien legten die Börsen am Donnerstag leicht zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen