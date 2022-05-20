20.05.2022 15:00:00

KYNDRYL TO SPEAK AT THE J.P. MORGAN GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA AND COMMUNICATIONS CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will speak at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 2:10 p.m. ET. During the course of the event, information regarding the company's business and/or financial performance will be discussed.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit Kyndryl's investor relations website at investors.kyndryl.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately twenty-four hours after the live presentation.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Kyndryl Investor Contact:
Lori Chaitman
lori.chaitman@kyndryl.com

Kyndryl Media Contact:
Ed Barbini
edward.barbini@kyndryl.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyndryl-to-speak-at-the-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-301551878.html

SOURCE Kyndryl

