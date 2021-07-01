Kyndryl Unveils New Operating Model And Global Structure

ARMONK, N.Y., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl, the independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM's (NYSE: IBM) Managed Infrastructure Services business, today announced its global leadership model to bring its mission-critical technical expertise to a broader set of core digital technology environments.

These announcements are important milestones that will prepare Kyndryl for future success – nothing will change with the IBM Global Technology Services business until after responsibility passes to the Kyndryl team. IBM remains on track to complete the spin-off by the end of the year.

"Kyndryl is meeting customers where they are on their digital transformation journeys, with a lean and focused team that has the critical skills they depend on to succeed," said Martin Schroeter, Chief Executive Officer of Kyndryl. "Our country leaders and managing partners will be empowered to work closely with customers, make quick decisions and access the best global talent in the industry. Their mission will be to place Kyndryl at the heart of progress for our customers."

Organizing Around Our Customers

Kyndryl will implement a simplified global leadership model for key markets representing more than three-fourths of Kyndryl revenue.

Kyndryl's newly appointed leaders will include:

Tosca Colangeli , President of Kyndryl United Kingdom and Ireland

, President of Kyndryl United Kingdom and Xerxes Cooper , President of Kyndryl Canada

, President of Kyndryl Canada Paolo Degl 'Innocenti, President of Kyndryl Italy

'Innocenti, President of Kyndryl Italy Luis Roca Fernandez , President of Kyndryl Spain and Portugal

, President of Kyndryl Spain and Markus Koerner , President of Kyndryl Germany

, President of Kyndryl Germany Matt Milton , President of Kyndryl United States

, President of Kyndryl United States Kerry Purcell , President of Kyndryl Australia and New Zealand

, President of Kyndryl Australia and Philippe Roncati, President of Kyndryl France

Lingraju Sawkar, President of Kyndryl India

Takashi Uesaka , President of Kyndryl Japan

The Kyndryl country presidents are seasoned executives who have significant experience in their markets and who have worked with many of the world's largest enterprises. These senior leaders will deliver to our customers global best practices and deploy leading technologies and innovations.

In addition Kyndryl announced that Rick Ruiz will become Kyndryl's Strategic Markets President and will lead Kyndryl's activities in all other countries. Ruiz, a veteran IBM sales and technology executive, has served as general manager for IBM's Global Technology Services business in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, and has also led IBM's Business Continuity and Resiliency Services.

Global Practices

Kyndryl also announced that it will create six global managed services practices and an advisory and implementation services practice in support of our customers, which will pull together managed services, advisory services and implementation.

"By integrating multiple offerings into these six practices and applying our mission-critical systems capabilities to a broader digital environment, we will be well positioned to support our customers on their digital transformation," Kyndryl Group President Elly Keinan said. "These practices will leverage the most experienced talent in our industry to support our customers' success."

The six global practices are:

Cloud

Applications, Data & AI

Security & Resiliency

Core Enterprise & zCloud

Network & Edge

Digital Workplace

Kyndryl also announced the Kyndryl Advisory and Implementation services practice, which will include a group of senior business and technology executives who can advise Kyndryl customers on best-in-class digital environments and the adoption and integration of advanced technologies.

The Corporate Team

Kyndryl has assembled a senior leadership team that draws from executive talent across the IT industry as well as in key industry sectors.

"We're assembling an outstanding team that has experience not only in technology but in being a tech services customer," Schroeter said. "This team understands what it means to be consistently focused on a customer-centric model, and how to invest in people and talent to bring that model to life."

The senior leadership team, in addition to Schroeter, Group President Keinan and Strategic Markets President Ruiz, currently includes:

Nelly Akoth , Chief Transformation Officer

, Chief Transformation Officer Michael Bradshaw , Chief Information Officer

, Chief Information Officer Maryjo Charbonnier , Chief Human Resources Officer

, Chief Human Resources Officer Vineet Khurana , Controller

, Controller Una Pulizzi , Global Head of Corporate Affairs

, Global Head of Corporate Affairs Edward Sebold , General Counsel

, General Counsel Antoine Shagoury , Chief Technology Officer

, Chief Technology Officer Maria Bartolome Winans , Chief Marketing Officer

Kyndryl will announce more details on its organization in the near future.

"We are fortunate as a 90,000-person 'start-up' to have extraordinary global talent, from IBM Fellows and distinguished engineers to experts at service delivery centers, working with deep skills and more than 3,000 patents that help innovate with our customers," Schroeter said. "Over time, we'll be showing all Kyndryls how they contribute to advancing the vital systems that our customers depend on."

Kyndryl designs, runs and manages the most modern, efficient and reliable technology infrastructure for the world's most important businesses and organizations, with the industry's most experienced services experts. Its previously announced separation is expected to occur by the end of 2021. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com

