KYOCERA AVX Releases New SCM Series Series-Connected Supercapacitor Modules

The new supercapacitor modules exhibit very high capacitance, very low ESR, high efficiency, high power density, and excellent pulse power handling characteristics and are ideal for hold-up, energy harvesting, and pulse power applications in the industrial, energy, telecommunications, automotive, transportation, and medical industries.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, released the new SCM Series double-layer, series-connected electrochemical supercapacitor modules.

The new SCM Series series-connected supercapacitor modules can be used by themselves or in conjunction with primary or secondary batteries to extend battery life and backup time or provide instantaneous power pulses in hold-up, energy harvesting, and pulse power applications in the industrial, energy, telecommunications, automotive, transportation, and medical industries. The series exhibits very high capacitance, very low ESR, high efficiency, high power density, and excellent pulse power handling characteristics. It also supports active cell balancing and ruggedly withstands high current, high vibration, and frequent charge and discharge cycles.

SCM Series supercapacitor modules are rated for operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +65°C and lifetimes that extend to millions of cycles. They are also lead-free compatible, RoHS compliant, and compliant with the UL 810A standard for electrochemical capacitors. Ideal applications for the series include heavy industrial equipment, uninterrupted power supplies, utility grid and micro grid storage and power shaving, energy harvesting, regenerative energy capture, variable speed pitch control, GSM and GPRS wireless communications, automotive and transportation vehicles spanning EVs and HEVs to trucks, busses, trains, and elevators, and portable medical devices.

The initial release of the new SCM Series is comprised of five immediately available part numbers:

SCMA63K586SPPB2 are rated for 16V, 58F (+30%/-10%), 5mA DCL, and 15mΩ ESR DC and have a plastic case that measures 226.2mm x 48.6mm (L x W) and is equipped with terminal screws. They are tested and qualified for life cycle, high-temperature load life, temperature characteristics, vibration resistance, and humidity characteristics.

SCMA63S586SPPB2 are rated for 160V, 5.8F (+30%/-10%), 25mA DCL, and 150mΩ ESR DC and have a plastic case that measures 364.5mm x 234mm (L x W) and is equipped with terminal screws. They are tested and qualified for life cycle, high-temperature load life, temperature characteristics, vibration resistance, and humidity characteristics.

SCMZ1EK507STAB2 are rated for 16V, 500F (+30%/-10%), 6mA DCL, and 2.5mΩ ESR DC and have an aluminum case that measures 418mm x 68mm (L x W) and is equipped with a four-pin connector. They are tested and qualified for life cycle, high-temperature load life, and storage temperature characteristics.

SCMZ1EP1F6STAB2 are rated for 48V, 165F (+30%/-10%), 6mA DCL, and 5.22mΩ ESR DC and have an aluminum case that measures 418mm x 194mm (L x W) and is equipped with a four-pin connector. They are tested and qualified for life cycle, high-temperature load life, and storage temperature.

SCMZ85P836STAB2 are rated for 48V, 83F (+30%/-10%), 3mA DCL, and 9mΩ ESR DC and have an aluminum case that measures 418mm x 194mm (L x W) and is equipped with a four-pin connector. They are tested and qualified for life cycle, high-temperature load life, and storage temperature characteristics.

Lead time for the series is currently 20 weeks.

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's new SCM Series series-connected supercapacitor modules, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/products/supercapacitors/scm-series-large-modules/. To order, please visit DigiKey and Mouser. For more information about KYOCERA AVX, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/ , email inquiry@kyocera-avx.com , follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram, like them on Facebook , call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

